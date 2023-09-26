News

Bell’s Brae deemed ‘good’ overall 

September 26, 2023 0
Bell's Brae Primary school in Lerwick

Bell’s Brae Primary School has received an overall ‘good’ review following an inspection from Education Scotland.

Raising attainment and achievement was deemed good by inspectors, as was learning , teaching and assessment, as well as securing children’s progress.

However, learning, teaching and assessment was graded satisfactory.

One of the areas of improvement identified was making sure every child “learns at a pace which is suitable for them.”

Inspectors concluded they felt “confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve” therefore no more visits would be made in connection with this inspection. 

