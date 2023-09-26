Sandwick man pinched police officer 

A 51-year-old man pinched, kicked and attempted to headbutt police officers, a court heard.

John Gair admitted two assault charges at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

The court heard the assaults were carried out on two constables at Gair’s home in Central Park, Sandwick, on 10th June, 2021.

He was charged with aggressively forcing his chest against a male officer, and repeatedly attempting to strike him with his arms and butt him on the head.

Gair did this while in possession of a knife.

The accused also admitted assaulting a female constable by kicking her and repeatedly pinching her on the body.

He pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, while “acting with a juvenile”, by shouting, swearing, uttering threats and struggling violently with the officers.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie accepted the pleas.

The hearing was deferred until 1st of November for the preparation of reports ahead of sentencing.