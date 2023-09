Scousburgh ram which has been nominated for a national photography award. Photo: Steven Birrell

Steven Birrell from Sumburgh has been shortlisted in The British Photography Awards for his image of a Scousburgh ram.

The ram has been placed in the pets and domesticated animals category.

“I couldn’t get too close to him without him bolting so I kept my distance but called to him so he would turn in my direction.

“I couldn’t get over how impressive his horns were,” Mr Birrell said.