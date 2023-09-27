Fishing and Marine News

Rosebank development given go ahead

Alistair Munro September 27, 2023 0
Rosebank development given go ahead

The controversial Rosebank development west of Shetland has been given the go ahead by the government regulator.

The oil and gas field has been granted approval by the North Sea Transition Authority.

The development, 80 per cent own by Equinor, with Ithaca Energy the minor shareholder, has an estimated 350 million barrels of oil.

The proposal has been criticised by environmental campaigners concerned about the impact on climate change.

Wildlife TV presenter Chris Packham took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his anger at the approval.

Mr Packham described the move as “no less than an act of war on life on earth”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Alistair Munro

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Alistair Munro

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.