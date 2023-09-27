Rosebank development given go ahead

The controversial Rosebank development west of Shetland has been given the go ahead by the government regulator.

The oil and gas field has been granted approval by the North Sea Transition Authority.

The development, 80 per cent own by Equinor, with Ithaca Energy the minor shareholder, has an estimated 350 million barrels of oil.

The proposal has been criticised by environmental campaigners concerned about the impact on climate change.

Wildlife TV presenter Chris Packham took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his anger at the approval.

Mr Packham described the move as “no less than an act of war on life on earth”.