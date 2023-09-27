News

Sandness wool mill to increase capacity and create two new jobs after investment

Jamieson’s of Shetland is to increase its capacity and add two new jobs after an investment from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

A knitting machine recently purchased by the Sandness woollen mill proved so successful that the firm has invested in another, with financial support from HIE.

Jamieson’s operates Shetland’s only commercial wool mill, and employs 30 staff already.

HIE recently helped the firm buy a new knitting machine which has significantly sped up its production process.

But still the demand for Jamieson’s products has outstripped their supply, leaving the company unable to meet international demand.

HIE has now awarded Jamieson’s £44,800 to buy a second knitting machine, increasing capacity and supporting two new jobs at Sandness.

Jamieson’s manager Garry Jamieson said they were “delighted” with HIE’s support.

“The success of the whole garment production line has been exceptional,” he said.

“We will be able to meet the rising demand for these products, expand our international markets and support new well paid jobs in our community.”

