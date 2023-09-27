News

UK government to listen to island leaders about connectivity issues

September 27, 2023 0
A tunnel in Faroe. Photo Landsverk

MP Michael Gove will chair an Islands Forum focusing on the importance of physical and digital connectivity for remote islands.

Mr Gove, who is the Levelling Up secretary, will lead the meetings in the Isle of Lewis on 9th and 10th October.

The forum will focus on connectivity – and particularly their importance to islands with no fixed links to the mainland.

SIC political leader Emma Macdonald and chief executive Maggie Sandison have been invited to attend the event, the UK government said.

Mr Gove said two previous forums – in Orkney and the Isle of Wight – clearly demonstrated the government’s appetite to work on behalf of island communities.

“I look forward to meeting again on the Isle of Lewis, to discuss connectivity, reflecting the physical and digital connectivity challenges islands face,” he added.

