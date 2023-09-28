Delight as resident nurse found for Fair Isle

Fair Isle.

A new full-time resident nurse is set to move into Fair Isle early next year.

NHS Shetland advertised the role just last month, with the current nurse moving on.

The position was advertised across the country, with a number of national newspapers highlighting the unique rural role.

And chief nurse Kim Anderson said today (Thursday) the recruitment process had been a success.

“We are delighted to announce that we have successfully appointed a resident nurse for Fair Isle,” she said.

“It is likely that the person will not be in post until early 2024.”

It comes with the Fair Isle Bird Observatory expected to open next spring, bringing more tourists and workers to the island.