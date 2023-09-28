News

MSP praises free bus travel

September 28, 2023 0
Green MSP Ariane Burgess

Ariane Burgess, the Scottish Green MSP for Highlands & Islands applauds free bus travel for Shetlanders under the age of 22.

Since the scheme was launched in January 2022, 2,937 young people on Shetland have taken 227,557 free journeys.

In total, 71.2% of all eligible young people in Shetland have received their free bus pass, which allows them to travel anywhere in Scotland

“I am delighted that so many young people on Shetland have signed up for their free bus pass.

“It is opening up our community and our country while helping families in a cost-of-living crisis and cutting our emissions by reducing the numbers of cars on the road.

“I’m really proud that we have delivered this with the Scottish Greens in government.

“It’s having a huge impact. Every free bus journey is money in people’s pockets.

“There will be families on Shetland who have already saved hundreds of pounds,” Ms Burgess said. 

