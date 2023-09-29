Canadian wildfires disrupt flights to Sumburgh

A Loganair plane landing at Sumburgh.

Disruption to Loganair flights at Sumburgh Airport on Thursday afternoon has been attributed Canadian wildfire smoke.

One inbound flight was declared an emergency upon arrival when smoke was detected in the cockpit cabin. Another turned back to Aberdeen while en route to Shetland.

Both were later linked, and it was attributed to smoke from the Canadian wildfires entering the UK atmosphere.

A Loganair spokeswoman said: “Loganair can confirm that flight LM866 from Aberdeen to Sumburgh was met as a precautionary measure by emergency services on arrival at Sumburgh.

“This was due to a technical issue on board, reported shortly before arrival into Sumburgh. Our crew ensured the safe landing of the aircraft and passengers disembarked normally.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority.”

She added that the crews’ actions ensured the aircraft landed safely and at the earliest possible opportunity, saying: “None could have known at that point of the presence of Canadian wildfire smoke.”

National Air Traffic Services and Met Office said smoke from the wildfires across the Atlantic had entered the UK atmosphere.

Police Scotland described the incident at Sumburgh on Thursday as a “false alarm”.