Covid and flu vaccination update

NHS Shetland has provided an update of its Covid and flu vaccination programme.

Through the autumn/winter vaccination programme people aged 65-74 and people under 65 who are in risk groups are now being invited to make appointments for their flu and Covid vaccinations.

“At risk” groups include unpaid carers and people who live in a household with someone who has a

weakened immune system.

Those registered at the following GP practices will be receiving NHS Scotland letters inviting them to make an appointment (or emails/texts if you have already signed up for that service).

In a statement, NHS Shetland said: “We are encouraging people to make their appointments using the national booking portal, as advised in the letter.

“If individuals cannot use this system, or cannot get to the appointments available, then the vaccination team can be contacted.”

“Appointments will take place from mid-October at a new venue in Lerwick – Grantfield – the SIC building behind Bolts garage that shares a car park with the Toll Clock Shopping Centre. There will be clear signage at the entrance of the clinic before the first appointments take place next month.

“As well as appointments in the daytime Monday to Saturday, there are also evening appointment slots on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Later on in the programme, we may be able to run ‘walk in’ sessions as we did previously.

“Please do not contact departments currently based in the Grantfield building to try to book an appointment and please do not phone reception or any departments in the hospital about vaccination appointments.

“Please follow the instructions in the letter (or email or text) that you received or contact the Vaccination Team with any queries.

People registered at the following GP practices will receive a phone call or letter about making an appointment at their health centre.

• Bixter (aged 65-74)

• Walls (aged 65-74)

• Hillswick

• Unst

• Whalsay

• Yell

People who live on the ‘non-doctor’ islands will be advised when the vaccination team is visiting their island to run a clinic.

Most people aged 75 and over and those with weakened immune systems will have given an appointment by now or will be called in the next week.

The statement said: “If you are in one of these groups and have not been contacted by Wednesday 4 October, and you would like the vaccinations, please contact the vaccination team.

“Clinics for these groups are taking place in local health centres, out-patient department at the Gilbert Bain Hospital, the staff development department at Montfield (same entrance as Patient Travel, near the Dental Department building) and in community settings at Sandwick and Dunrossness.

Flu vaccination for children aged two years and over who are not yet in school and school pupils who cannot have the Fluenz nasal spray vaccine will be delivered in local health centres. Please contact the child’s GP practice for an appointment.

Some of the school programme clinics have been re-arranged because of the strikes. Please contact the school health team on 01595 743076 with queries.

Adults aged 50-64 who are only eligible for flu vaccine will be invited soon to make an appointment.

Teachers and other pupil facing staff in schools may be offered their vaccination when the school clinics are held in their school. Or they can make an appointment using the online booking portal for the Grantfield Clinic.

There will also be opportunities for those in the more remote areas to attend their local health centre.

For further information on the autumn /winter flu and Covid vaccination programme, including which groups are eligible for vaccination; patient information leaflets and a link to the online booking portal please see NHS Inform.

To contact the vaccination team, please call 01595 743319 or email shet.vaccination-team@nhs.scot.

The statement added: “Please note that we are currently receiving a high volume of emails, calls and voice messages and you may need to call back again later.”

For further information, please visit the NHS Shetland website