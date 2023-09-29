In this week’s Shetland Times
• Controversy as oil field is approved
• Domestic abuser admits assault
• Shetland Wool Week gets under way
• Unst volunteer details horrific physical and sexual violence facing refugees
• North Nesting woman completes gruelling challenge amid cancer battle
• Expansion plans for Sandness mill
• SPORT: Yell woman becomes second strongest in the world
• SPORT: Burra lift their fourth trophy of the season
