In this week’s Shetland Times

In this week’s (Friday, 29th September) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Controversy as oil field is approved

• Domestic abuser admits assault

• Shetland Wool Week gets under way

• Unst volunteer details horrific physical and sexual violence facing refugees

• North Nesting woman completes gruelling challenge amid cancer battle

• Expansion plans for Sandness mill

• SPORT: Yell woman becomes second strongest in the world

• SPORT: Burra lift their fourth trophy of the season