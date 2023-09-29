News Videos

Kate Humble promotes Shetland in new film

Kevin Craigens September 29, 2023 0
Kate Humble promotes Shetland in new film
Kate Humble on a visit to Unst.

Nature and wildlife presenter Kate Humble starred in a Promote Shetland feature film aimed at showing off the best of the isles.

The 30-minute film featured a range of content highlighting the islands’ dramatic scenery, amazing wildlife, world-class heritage sites and unique geology. 

Ms Humble also interviewed several locals to discover more about why Shetland is such an exceptional place to live and work.

Throughout the film her love for Shetland was made apparent and, at the end, she explains why she keeps returning to “these amazing islands”.

“There is something else that is a little bit hard to capture on film,” the BBC broadcaster said. 

“But it’s the thing that everyone who has been here goes away with a lasting impression of – and that is the genuine and heartfelt hospitality of the people who live here.”

To see the feature film visit Promote Shetland or its Youtube channel.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.