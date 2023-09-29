Kate Humble promotes Shetland in new film

Kate Humble on a visit to Unst.

Nature and wildlife presenter Kate Humble starred in a Promote Shetland feature film aimed at showing off the best of the isles.

The 30-minute film featured a range of content highlighting the islands’ dramatic scenery, amazing wildlife, world-class heritage sites and unique geology.

Ms Humble also interviewed several locals to discover more about why Shetland is such an exceptional place to live and work.

Throughout the film her love for Shetland was made apparent and, at the end, she explains why she keeps returning to “these amazing islands”.

“There is something else that is a little bit hard to capture on film,” the BBC broadcaster said.

“But it’s the thing that everyone who has been here goes away with a lasting impression of – and that is the genuine and heartfelt hospitality of the people who live here.”

To see the feature film visit Promote Shetland or its Youtube channel.