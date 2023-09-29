News

More strike action at schools a possibility – Unison

Shetland Times September 29, 2023 0
Protesters take to the street against a proposed pay deal. Photo: Susanne Gens.

There is potential for more strikes at schools in the coming weeks, trade union Unison said today (Friday).

The majority of isles schools were closed for three days this week due to a staff walkout, with pupils returning this morning.

Unison has written to council employers Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) warning of more potential walkouts – calling Cosla to come clean over the details of its latest pay offer.

The union accused Cosla of implying the deal was mostly a flat-rate payment, but said in reality it was a complex percentage deal related to hours worked.

Unison’s local government committee chairman Mark Ferguson said Cosla’s offer “adds insult to injury”.

“Most council staff want to know ‘what does this offer mean for me?’, but if the pay scales aren’t published, it’s impossible to know,” Mr Ferguson said.

He added that if Cosla had any confidence in their offer it would publish their pay scales rather than keep them a secret.

