Shetland Arts announces Hogmanay celebration

Bells in the Bar 2022. Photo: Shetland Arts.

Shetland Arts has announced their annual Hogmanay celebrations will be going ahead this year in the form of the popular event Bells in the Bar.

The Bells in the Bar event will run from 10pm to 2am in the Mareel Café Bar. It will feature a DJ set from Lyall Halcrow and Brendan Hall (of Electric Soup) to ring out the old and bring in the new.

Customers can dance until late with a mix of housey, soulful, disco-laden dancefloor classics as the clock counts down towards 2024.

Also coming up in Shetland Arts’ festive programme is, on Saturday 16 December, Make More Noise, which returns from its successful runs in 2018 and 2019, providing an alternative cabaret evening filled with music, comedy, drag, bingo, circus performances and an after show DJ session in the café bar.

Tickets for the Hogmanay celebration cost £25.