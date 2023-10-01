Levenwick Medical Practice to be managed by NHS Shetland

From today (Sunday) Levenwick Medical Practice will become managed by NHS Shetland rather than operating as an independent practice.

This is in response to a request from Dr Esther Mitchell, principal GP, who has asked to pass the contract back to the Board.

Levenwick will become the ninth salaried practice in Shetland.

NHS Shetland, in a statement, said: “Whilst there is some work to be done behind the scenes to ensure arrangements are in place for a smooth transfer, Levenwick patients should be assured that the practice will be there for them as usual, with little to no disruption to normal working arrangements.

“All pre-arranged appointments are expected to go ahead as planned with the same clinical team in place.”

The last practice to become salaried (where staff are employed directly by the NHS board) was Walls which happened in September 2017, following Brae, Bixter and Scalloway earlier that same year. Hillswick will become the only independent practice in Shetland.

For any enquiries please call 0300 3657167.