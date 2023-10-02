‘Iconic’ Pilot Us staying put, amenity trust says

The Pilot Us

Shetland Amenity Trust sunk rumours it was looking to offload the historic Pilot Us during a meeting tonight (Monday).

Trust cultural heritage manager Jacqui Birnie took charge of the meeting, which was to take on suggestions on how best to look after the former fishing vessel.

Ms Birnie was quick to point out that the vessel was still of significance to the amenity trust as well as the community.

“Contrary to the rumours,” Ms Birnie said. “No decision has been made on her future.”

She emphasised that it was the trust’s plan was to speak to the public and gather opinions and consensus about the vessel’s potential uses for Shetland.

Before taking questions from a large crowd, Ms Birnie, along with interim chief executive Hazel Sutherland, set the stage by discussing where the amenity trust was with opportunities and finances, including what options they had available.

Ms Birnie said mistakes had been made in previous years with regards to the upkeep of Pilot Us.

She said the trust would go back in time if they could.

“The Pilot Us is seen as an artefact boat,” she said. “But it’s not, it’s an asset.”

“Seeing the Pilot Us lay there at Hay’s Dock it was quite an iconic sight.

“For me it is more than just a boat that should be sitting there to be admired.”

It was decided that the amenity trust would look to keep the vessel in doors until she was fixed, with potential that she could be kept outdoors at certain times of the year.

