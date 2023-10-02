Licensing board agree 12-week gambling consultation

A 12-week consultation period on the council’s gambling policy was agreed at a meeting today (Monday).

Councillors met briefly at Lerwick Town Hall to agree the terms of the consultation, which will run until 25th December.

Officials recommended keeping the policy as it is without making any changes.

However, the consultation will seek views on any concerns people may have.

The licensing board had heard their policy review was overdue by more than a year.

Currently there are few licences granted for gambling, with the Lerwick bookies no longer open.