Man ordered not to enter Yell

October 2, 2023 0
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 36-year-old man has been bailed and ordered not to enter Yell after appearing from custody today (Monday).

Ross Francis Adamson, of Meadowfield Crescent, Scalloway, appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court charged with breaching bail conditions.

He had previously been ordered not to approach or contact, or to attempt to approach or contact, a former partner.

Adamson appeared from custody charged with breaching the order repeatedly from an address in Yell between 22nd September and 1st October.

He made no plea, and honorary sheriff Willie Shannon agreed to continue his case until Wednesday.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie asked that Adamson be ordered not to enter Yell as part of his bail conditions.

He also asked he be ordered not to contact his former partner, and that he be reminded he had to attend court on Wednesday.

Sheriff Shannon bailed Adamson under those conditions.

