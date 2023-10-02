Police conduct ‘blue light’ journey training

Police Scotland.

Sirens were heard throughout Lerwick this afternoon as police took part in “essential” training.

According to a post on X, Shetland police said there would be five days of training which would take place from today (Monday) and would be completed on Friday.

“This will mean there will be an increase in blue light journeys throughout Lerwick and surrounding areas,” the post read.

“This is essential training that they are required to complete”.