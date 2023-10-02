News

Police conduct ‘blue light’ journey training

Shetland Times October 2, 2023 0
Police conduct ‘blue light’ journey training
Police Scotland. 

Sirens were heard throughout Lerwick this afternoon as police took part in “essential” training.

According to a post on X, Shetland police said there would be five days of training which would take place from today (Monday) and would be completed on Friday.

“This will mean there will be an increase in blue light journeys throughout Lerwick and surrounding areas,” the post read.

“This is essential training that they are required to complete”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.