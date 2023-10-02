Work on major new windfarm to begin next year after winning approval

Principal Project Manager Rebecca Todd. Photo: Statkraft

A new windfarm has been approved in Yell – more than a decade after plans were first announced.

The Energy Isles windfarm will feature up to 18 turbines generating enough energy to power more than 150,000 homes.

With a maximum blade height of 180-metres it will be the tallest development in Shetland – some 25-metres taller than the turbines in the Viking Energy windfarm.

Construction is expected to begin at the site in north Yell next year, generating an estimated £17.3m of investment in Shetland.

During the 30-year lifetime of the project, it will also provide almost £19m in community benefit for the local area.

The project was started in 2012 by a consortium of more than 50 mainly Shetland-based businesses with the aim of retaining the benefits of the emerging renewables sector within the isles.

Derek Jamieson, from Energy Isles Ltd, said: “The strong support of local folk, including the businesses involved in Energy Isles Limited and supporters in the communities in the North Isles, has been fundamental to this outcome.

“We’re very glad that the Scottish government has recognised how important this project is to sustainability of peerie island communities like ours looking to build towards a greener future.”

Norwegian energy giant Statkraft was announced as the development partner in 2019, to work on the final stages of development, as well as construction and operation of the wind farm.

The company is seeking to establish Shetland as a key renewables hub.

In April 2023, it bought two windfarms currently in construction – Beaw Field in Yell, and Mossy Hill, just outside Lerwick.

The firm intends to open an office near the Lerwick development later this year.

Statkraft says the project will be a significant step towards decarbonising electricity generation across Shetland and the UK and will help achieve its ambition of generating 1,200MW of wind energy by 2030.

Principal project manager for Energy Isles Rebecca Todd said: “I’m delighted that the Scottish government has granted consent for the Energy Isles windfarm in Yell.

“This is one of Statkraft’s most important projects, and will generate a significant amount of renewable electricity, while improving energy security.

“Alongside this, Energy Isles will deliver at least £18.9m through a community benefit fund, for local people.

“This would not have happened without the vision of Shetlanders who started this ambitious scheme back in 2012 and who have supported it all the way through.

“We’d like to thank the people of Shetland and the Energy Isles Consortium for their drive and determination to decarbonise the North Isles and the hard work and backing for the project that they have provided.”