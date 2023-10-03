Coastguard stood down after German aircraft goes missing

A fixed-wing Coastguard plane left Sumburgh Airport to investigate the area. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

A search for an aircraft that went missing between Shetland and Norway was stood down on Monday, the coastguard has said.

Contact was lost with a light aircraft, which took off from Germany, with one person on board.

The incident took place on Saturday.

The Maritime Coastguard Agency told The Shetland Times that the alarm was raised on Monday, as the aircraft was believed to be in the UK search and rescue region.

A fixed-wing aircraft was sent from Sumburgh Airport at about midday to investigate an area between Shetland and Norway.

No sign of the aeroplane was found and the search by the coastguard was stood down before 6pm on Monday evening.

Norway search and rescue authorities also assisted.