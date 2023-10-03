Drug dealer Hassan jailed for five years

A repeat drug offender was jailed for more than five years today (Tuesday) after police found heroin, cocaine and cash during a search of his home.

Officers arrived at Ebrahim Hassan’s address in Bakland, Lerwick, in Shetland with a search warrant after intelligence was received.

They recovered more than £6,000 worth of Class A drugs and nearly £12,000 in banknotes as well as scales from the property.

DNA linked him to packaging containing drugs found during the police search at the house.

The 60-year-old asked if he could take additional clothing as he was arrested and said: “You know I am going down for this.”

He admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on April 8 this year, when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The court heard that Hassan has previous convictions for drug trafficking and has been jailed before for being concerned in the supply of heroin and amphetamine.

After he was detained he asked for his mother to be informed but added: “I’ve already upset her today. I don’t want to upset her anymore.”

The judge, Lord Lake, jailed Hassan for five years and 219 days following his guilty pleas.

The Crown has raised proceedings to seize crime profits from him.