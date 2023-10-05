Loganair sale put on hold

Loganair's sale had been a talking point for a long time before the owners decided to pause on it.

The sale of Loganair has been put on hold, the airline confirmed this morning (Thursday).

Owners Stephen and Peter Bond have decided to halt the process to find new owners.

Their decision to hold off on any sale was due to “specific issues impacting the world-wide supply chain availability and costs”.

In a statement, they said they will remain as owners of the company for the foreseeable future.

“There has never been a time-bound reason for the sale of Loganair, and we remain committed to the company until both the right time and custodian to acquire the company is chosen,” the owners said.

They added they were fully supportive of its progress and continued development.

The pair put Loganair up for sale in October 2022, saying they would both look to retire.