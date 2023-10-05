News

Sheriff refuses to accept guilty pleas

October 5, 2023 0
Sheriff refuses to accept guilty pleas
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man’s guilty pleas were rejected after he revealed he had only pleaded because he could not get a lawyer to come to Shetland.

Andrew Crawford, from Alloa, tried to plead guilty to two assault charges at a hearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Thursday).

But the 50-year-old, representing himself over the phone, said he did not agree with the charges against him and had wanted to put his version of events across in court.

Crawford said that no lawyer had been “willing to travel to Shetland” to represent him, though, so decided to plead guilty instead.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said he could only accept a plea of guilty if someone accepted their guilt – and if not, the matter would have to proceed to a trial.

Both Crawford and his co-accused, 50-year-old Paul McKenna, are accused of a string of incidents at the NorthLink ferry terminal in Holmsgarth on 30th March.

Crawford is accused of assaulting one NorthLink employee by hitting him on the head, pulling his head down and attempting to knee him in the head.

He is also accused of punching another NorthLink employee, a woman, on the head.

But asked about the incidents by Sheriff Cruickshank, Crawford denied that version of events.

In relation to punching the female NorthLink employee, Crawford said: “She grabbed a hold of me from behind. I did hit her but I didn’t know what was going on.”

McKenna, from West Dunbartonshire, has been charged with assaulting a police officer and struggling violently with police, as well as making sexually suggestive gestures to them.

He is also accused of failing to give details without a reasonable excuse.

McKenna denies all of the charges.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said he was “clearly not accepting” Crawford’s version of the story, and the matter would have to proceed to trial.

Sheriff Cruickshank agreed, saying he could not accept Crawford’s guilty pleas “given the explanation given”.

The case will go to trial on 2nd November, with Crawford told he would either have to represent himself or find a solicitor in that time.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.