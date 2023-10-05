News

Shetland schools adopt new meals system

October 5, 2023 0
Lunnasting Primary School. Photo: Google Maps 

Primary schools across Shetland are moving to a paperless online system for parents to pre-order school meals for their children, using their ParentPay account.

Since its introduction in Shetland a few years ago, ParentPay is now well established in local schools, offering cashless and online payments for pupils’ school meals.

This is now being extended to allow parents and carers to pre-order meals on a weekly basis, which will replace the current system of opting in or out of school meals each term. 

The paperless menu ordering system has already been put in place at Cunningsburgh and Tingwall Primary Schools.

After the October break, it will also launch at Lunnasting, Nesting and Urafirth Primary Schools, with other schools to follow in the coming months.

