Coastguard response times could quadruple under new plans

A coastguard helicopter arriving at the Clickimin emergency landing site. Archive photo by Jim Mullay.

It could take coastguard search and rescue teams up to four times longer to launch from Sumburgh under controversial new proposals from Bristow’s.

Coastguard teams will have 60 minutes to launch at Sumburgh after a call is made from October 2026, if the plans are approved.

Currently they have only 15 minutes through the day, and 45 minutes at night.

MP Alistair Carmichael slammed the proposals as putting people’s lives at risk.

“This is worrying news both in the substance and in the way that it is being handled.

“A change of this sort is bound to put lives at risk.

“How many lives are the government prepared to risk in order to make a financial saving?”

A letter about the proposals, sent to The Shetland Times anonymously, said there were concerns that Shetlanders lives would be lost if the move was approved.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) told The Shetland Times this week the state of readiness at Sumburgh would continue for the next three years.

“Discussions relating to readiness states beyond this date are ongoing,” the MCA said.

It said it could not comment further due to contractual discussions.