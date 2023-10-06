In this week’s Shetland Times
In this week’s (Friday, 6th October) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Parents call for action over bullying concerns.
- Drug dealer jailed after stash and cash found in raid.
- “Depraved” paedophile with obsession for soiled nappies jailed.
- Sale of Loganair on hold.
- “Horrifying” windfarm in Yell given green light as residents slam approval.
- Police launch recruitment drive to bring more Shetlanders onto force.
- Pilot Us future given focus as meeting hears public opinion.
- SPORT: Report from women’s hockey inter county as blues end 20-year wait.
- SPORT: Whalsay runner almost goes the distance to beat record.
