Bird flu case confirmed in South Mainland

Greylag goose. Photo: Shutterstock.

Bird flu has been found in the South Mainland – sparking a call for help in monitoring the spread of the disease.

The confirmed case involved a great backed gull, which was collected from Quendale beach on 26th September and later tested positive.

Anyone who finds a single dead bird of prey, three dead gulls or wild waterfowl, including swans, geese or ducks, or five or more dead wild birds of any other species, should report it to authorities.

Keepers of poultry of other captive birds are required by law to report suspected avian flu to the Animal and Health Plant Agency.

A three kilometre protection zone and 10km surveillance zone is currently in place in the Central Mainland following a confirmed case near Tingwall on 15th September.

Authorities say reports of suspected avian flu in wild bird populations will help to monitor the spread of the disease, locally and across the UK.

Dead wild birds that are reported may be collected and tested for bird flu or other cause of death.

People should report sightings online at www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds or call the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.