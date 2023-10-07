News

Bird flu case confirmed in South Mainland

October 7, 2023 0
Bird flu case confirmed in South Mainland
Greylag goose. Photo: Shutterstock.

Bird flu has been found in the South Mainland – sparking a call for help in monitoring the spread of the disease.

The confirmed case involved a great backed gull, which was collected from Quendale beach on 26th September and later tested positive.

Anyone who finds a single dead bird of prey, three dead gulls or wild waterfowl, including swans, geese or ducks, or five or more dead wild birds of any other species, should report it to authorities.

Keepers of poultry of other captive birds are required by law to report suspected avian flu to the Animal and Health Plant Agency.

A three kilometre protection zone and 10km surveillance zone is currently in place in the Central Mainland following a confirmed case near Tingwall on 15th September.  

Authorities say reports of suspected avian flu in wild bird populations will help to monitor the spread of the disease, locally and across the UK. 

Dead wild birds that are reported may be collected and tested for bird flu or other cause of death.

People should report sightings online at www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds or call the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.