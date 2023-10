Prizewinners at the Shetland Flock Book Day. Photo: Shetland Flock Book.

A major record has been reached at the marts after a ram sold for £20,000.

A shearling ram owned by Morley Thomson achieved the astonishing result after being made overall champion.

Shetland Flock Book described it as a “phenomenal” start to the sale.

Shetland Livestock Marketing Group said it was a “record breaking top price”.

Judges for the day were Eric and Sean Graham (all males), while Richard Spence judged the female classes.