Shetland to feature in TV crime special alongside Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh

October 7, 2023 0
Irvine Welsh, Lauren Lyle, Damian Barr and Ann Cleeves. Photo: BBC Scotland/IWC/Kirsty Anderson.

A  literary discussion crime special will be focusing on the Shetland book and TV series – alongside discussions with Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh.

The Big Scottish Book Club will feature discussions with Shetland author Ann Cleeves, who talks about being on location in the isles during filming of the series.

The special edition also featured Lauren Lyle, star of the Karen Pirie series, who will reveal how she brings Val McDermid’s character to life. 

In the 30th anniversary of the release of Trainspotting, Welsh will also be talking about Crime, the ITV series based on the book, as well as he new novel The Long Knives. 

As host Damian Barr says in his introduction: “Tonight we’re doing time with crime.”

As well as the discussion in the studio with Barr and his guests, the episode goes across Scotland to get readers’ takes on books with true crime podcasters in Glasgow rating Truman Capote classic, In Cold Blood and crime readers at the Shetland Noir Festival recommending their favourite reads.

It will air on the BBC Scotland channel and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday, 17th October, at 10.30pm.

