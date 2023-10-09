Blue-green algae present in Spiggie Loch

News

Chloe Irvine October 9, 2023 0
Blue-green algae found in Spiggie Loch 

Blue-green algae which is harmful to humans and potentially deadly for animals has been found in Spiggie Loch.

The council received confirmation that the South Mainland loch contained this algae by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Blue-green algae exist in fresh waters and can collect to form ‘blooms’ looking like blue-green paint, in the water or on the shoreline. 

This algae can be toxic and may give rise to adverse medical effects, including skin rashes, eye irritations, vomiting and diarrhoea, and fever and pains in muscles and joints. 

Toxic algae has the potential to cause the deaths of dogs and livestock. 

Warning signs are set to be erected  next to the loch warning that contact with algal scum should be avoided.

