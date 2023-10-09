NorthLink warns ‘high probability’ of ferry cancellation due to gales 

A NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Midweek gales look set to disrupt travel plans with NorthLink issuing an advanced warning to passengers.

The ferry operator said there was a “high probability” Wednesday’s passenger and freight services between Shetland, Orkney and Aberdeen would be cancelled.

Tomorrow’s (Tuesday) northbound passenger service has also been scheduled to depart Aberdeen at the earlier time of 4pm due to the adverse weather.

The Hjaltland is scheduled to depart from Kirkwall for Lerwick at 10.45pm.

NorthLink said an update will follow tomorrow “once forecasts firm up”.