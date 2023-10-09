News

SIC warns of more Yell and Unst ferry disruption

Shetland Times October 9, 2023 0
The Daggri. Photo: John Irvine

More disruption to the Yell and Unst ferry timetables has been announced by the SIC.

The Bluemull Sound route will run to a single-vessel service due to crew sickness, with the Saturday timetable in place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

All bookings will be suspended.

There will be no bookings for the 11.05pm sailing from Belmont to Hamarsness and the subsequent 11.55pm sailing from Hamarsness to Gutcher either.

On the Yell Sound route, ferries will run to the normal timetable this week.

However, until Saturday there will be no late bookings and the last run will be at 10pm from Toft to Ulsta.

The SIC has also warned that expected strong winds mid-week may cause disruption, and the council has apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The latest service updates can always be found on the SIC voicebanks, at 01595 743971 for Bluemull Sound and 01595 743972 for Yell Sound.

NO COMMENTS

