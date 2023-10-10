Arrest made after man suffers facial injury in alleged assault

The incident happened in St Olaf Street, Lerwick.

A man suffered a facial injury after an alleged early morning assault in Lerwick.

Police said officers were called at around 3.20am on Monday to reports of an assault in St Olaf Street.

The victim was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital with a facial injury, police said.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with incident.

He has been released on an undertaking to appear before Lerwick Sheriff Court at a later date.