Wednesday’s NorthLink ferries cancelled

October 10, 2023 0
A NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones. 

Both Wednesday night’s NorthLink ferry crossings to and from Shetland have been cancelled.

The MV Hjaltland will also sail from Aberdeen earlier tonight (Tuesday), leaving at 4pm.

She is due to arrive in Kirkwall at 10pm, and leave for Lerwick at 10.45pm.

The Lerwick sailing to Aberdeen remains at 7pm.

NorthLink had warned on Monday that there was a “high probability” of Wednesday’s sailings being affected by forecasted high winds.

Thursday night’s sailings are expected to operate as normal.

