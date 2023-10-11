Updated: Inter-island ferry disruption

The Yell Sound route has dropped down to a single vessel service this morning (Wednesday) due to the windy weather.

The route is operating to the shift timetable and all bookings are currently suspended.

The Bressay ferry has been tied up in Lerwick as of 1.30pm after several attempts to reach Bressay failed.

It could be 6pm at the earliest for the next sailing, according to the SIC voicebank.

Both Whalsay ferries have also been tied up due to the weather, with no changes expected until around 5pm.

More information is available at https://www.shetland.gov.uk/ferrystatus, or by calling each route’s voicebank.