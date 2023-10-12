Loganair named Airline of the Year at European awards

From left: Claire Forrester (cabin crew), Annag Bagley (captain), Craig Young (first officer), CEO Jonathan Hinkles, Rebecca Simpson (training captain) and Edwin Muzaale (line engineer).

Loganair has been named Airline of the Year by the European Regional Airline Association (ERA).

The airline collected the award at a formal awards dinner held in Innsbruck, Austria, on Wednesday night.

The accolade is the ERA’s top award, and was determined by a panel of independent judges.

They highlighted Loganair’s “impressive performance” in returning to profitability after the pandemic, and their progressive approach to the environment.

Loganair chief Jonathan Hinkles said it was “an incredible honour” to be named Airline of the Year.

“I’d like to thank our magnificent employees for their extraordinary efforts in recent years,” he said.

“We were one of the very few airlines to continue flying daily throughout the pandemic, providing essential travel to remote communities, air ambulance services for Covid patients, and energy industry charter services that ensured the UK’s lights remained switched on.”