Fishing and Marine News

Weekend weather disruption expected for ferries

Shetland Times October 12, 2023 0
A NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones. 

Several NorthLink services will face delays due to poor conditions this weekend, the ferry operator has said.

Tonight (Thursday), Hrossey’s scheduled 5pm departure north from Aberdeen could be subject to delays.

Her return journey tomorrow is under review.

Tomorrow Hjaltland will leave Aberdeen at an earlier time of 3pm rather than 7pm.

The Hrossey‘s stop in Kirkwall tomorrow night is under review.

The journeys for freight vessels Hellier and Hildasay tomorrow are also under review with a “high probability” of cancellation.

On Saturday evening the Hjaltland will sail from Lerwick at 10pm instead of 7pm.

Her arrival into Aberdeen the following morning may be delayed by two hours.

