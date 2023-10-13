In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 13th October) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE– The former chief pilot at Bristow Helicopters says quadrupling coastguard response times could result in the loss of lives.
- Fixed links campaigners say they feel more optimistic than ever that they will go ahead.
- A plea for a meeting about bullying at the Anderson High School has been ignored, a parent council member has said.
- Cambo owner Ithaca Energy says it remains committed to electrifying the oil field.
- Fiddle and Accordion Festival – Reports and photos from the latest edition of the musical event.
- SPORT – An angler from Scalloway is set to captain Scotland at a four nations competition next year.
