In this week’s Shetland Times

October 13, 2023 0
In today’s (Friday 13th October) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE– The former chief pilot at Bristow Helicopters says quadrupling coastguard response times could result in the loss of lives.
  • Fixed links campaigners say they feel more optimistic than ever that they will go ahead.
  • A plea for a meeting about bullying at the Anderson High School has been ignored, a parent council member has said.
  • Cambo owner Ithaca Energy says it remains committed to electrifying the oil field.
  • Fiddle and Accordion Festival – Reports and photos from the latest edition of the musical event.
  • SPORT – An angler from Scalloway is set to captain Scotland at a four nations competition next year.
