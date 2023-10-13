Fishing and Marine News

Weather affects NorthLink sailings

Shetland Times October 13, 2023
Weather affects NorthLink sailings
A NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones. 

There have been changes to the NorthLink schedule today (Friday) due to poor weather.

The ferry operator says both sailings of freight vessels – north and southbound – have been cancelled.

Hrossey’s southbound sailing was also due to call at Kirkwall this evening but the stop has been called off.

She will sail directly to Aberdeen, leaving harbour as scheduled at 5.30pm. But her arrival in Aberdeen may be delayed by up to an hour tomorrow morning.

Disruption is expected to continue over the weekend, with tomorrow evening’s southbound sailing of the Hjaltland expected to depart at 11pm – with her Aberdeen arrival expected to be delayed by up to three hours.

