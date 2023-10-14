Scottish government commits to 11,000 new rural and island homes

Housing minister Paul McLennan MSP.

New plans to deliver 11,000 affordable homes which can “bolster” the housing strategies in rural and island communities was published by the Scottish government.

Government plans hope to provide a total of 110,000 homes across Scotland between the private and public sectors, with 10 per cent of those in rural and island communities.

Housing minister Paul McLennan said the strategy to create the homes by 2032 would help economic growth for rural communities to “thrive”.

“It has been informed by extensive engagement with a wide range of organisations representing rural and island housing interests,” Mr McLennan said.

He added that 70 per cent of the homes proposed to be built would be used for social housing.

The government’s plan are hoped to bring empty housing back into the market, provide more housing for key workers, and address challenges with construction supply chains.