UPDATED: NorthLink warns of possible disruption over five days

October 16, 2023 0
A NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Tomorrow’s freight sailing of the Hildasay from Aberdeen to Lerwick will leave early, NorthLink has said.

The vessel was due to leave Aberdeen at 6pm. Instead, she will sail at 2pm, with an estimated time of arrival in Lerwick of 3am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s southbound sailing of the Hjaltland will leave Lerwick at the earlier time of 4pm, rather than the scheduled 5.30pm departure time.

She is expected to arrive in Kirkwall at 11pm, and reach Aberdeen at 7am on Thursday morning.

Sailings across the Pentland Firth are also expected to be delayed.

The news has come after NorthLink warned customers its services could be disrupted by adverse weather.

Earlier today, the operator said ferry crossing from Thursday-Monday could be affected.

