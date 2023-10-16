Second female jarl voted in for Smuha 2028

Theresa Goodlad was elected to be Guizer Jarl in 2028. Photo: Kevin Osborn.

Theresa Goodlad has been voted to be the Guizer Jarl for the South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ in 2028.

Ms Goodlad becomes only the second woman, after Lesley Simpson, to be the jarl for the South Mainland procession.

She was confirmed as the 2028 Guizer Jarl yesterday (Sunday).

Ms Simpson was the jarl in 2015, taking the guise of Auður djúpúðga – Aud the deep-minded – whose story was told in many Icelandic sagas.

Earlier this year, Jamie Laurenson was the Guizer Jarl – who depicted historical Icelandic figure Einar Hjaltlendingur.