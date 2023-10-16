News

Second female jarl voted in for Smuha 2028

Shetland Times October 16, 2023 0
Second female jarl voted in for Smuha 2028
Theresa Goodlad was elected to be Guizer Jarl in 2028. Photo: Kevin Osborn.

Theresa Goodlad has been voted to be the Guizer Jarl for the South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ in 2028. 

Ms Goodlad becomes only the second woman, after Lesley Simpson, to be the jarl for the South Mainland procession.

She was confirmed as the 2028 Guizer Jarl yesterday (Sunday). 

Ms Simpson was the jarl in 2015, taking the guise of Auður djúpúðga – Aud the deep-minded – whose story was told in many Icelandic sagas.

Earlier this year, Jamie Laurenson was the Guizer Jarl – who depicted historical Icelandic figure Einar Hjaltlendingur.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.