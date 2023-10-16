Single vessel on Yell Sound service
The Yell Sound ferry service is to run with a single ferry for two days beginning today (Monday).
After damage was sustained on the vessel Dagalien on Saturday, the ferry is to undergo repair works.
Repairs began on Sunday but the works would need to be certified by an inspector, who was expected to arrive today or tomorrow.
The council said all bookings would be suspended and ferry crew would try to put in extra runs wherever possible.
