High probability of cancellations, NorthLink says

Shetland Times October 17, 2023 0
NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

NorthLink is reminding passengers that there will be disruption to its services this week, as tomorrow’s (Wednesday) sailing from Lerwick will leave three-and-a-half hours earlier than scheduled.

The Met Office released a yellow warning for wind, as Storm Babet arrives in Scotland.

It predicts that Orkney and Shetland will see the worst of the winds with gusts between 60 and 70 mph.

Tomorrow, the southbound sailing of Hjaltland will now leave at the earlier time of 2pm instead of the scheduled 5.30pm. Estimated time of arrival in Kirkwall is expected to be at at 7pm.

Departure from Aberdeen for Lerwick is also an hour earlier than originally scheduled. Hrossey will now leave Aberdeen tomorrow at 6pm.

The ferry operator also says there is a high possibility of cancellations on Thursday and Friday with further reviews for Saturday’s sailings.

