Police ask for public help identifying cause of 65-year-old man’s injuries

A 65-year-old man was found injured in the early hours of this morning – and police are seeking the public’s help to find out what happened to him.

Police Scotland said the man was found at around 3.40am today (Tuesday) in the Sandveien area of Lerwick.

“He is being treated at the Gilbert Bain Hospital and police enquiries are ongoing to establish how he came about his injuries,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0340 of 17th October.