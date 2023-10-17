News

Police ask for public help identifying cause of 65-year-old man’s injuries

October 17, 2023 0
Police ask for public help identifying cause of 65-year-old man’s injuries

A 65-year-old man was found injured in the early hours of this morning – and police are seeking the public’s help to find out what happened to him.

Police Scotland said the man was found at around 3.40am today (Tuesday) in the Sandveien area of Lerwick.

“He is being treated at the Gilbert Bain Hospital and police enquiries are ongoing to establish how he came about his injuries,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0340 of 17th October.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.