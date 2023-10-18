News

Date announced for new Shetland TV series

October 18, 2023 0
Shetland stars Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen. Photo: Mark Mainz_Silverprint Pictures_ITV Studios

The new series of Shetland will air next month, the BBC has confirmed.

Series eight kicks off on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday, 1st November.

It is the first of the acclaimed murder-mysteries to star Ashley Jensen as detective Ruth Calder – replacing Douglas Henshall’s DI Jimmy Perez.

Filming of the Shetland scenes took place on location in the isles this spring.

According to the synopsis, the six-part series will see Calder return to Shetland on the trail of a vulnerable witness, teaming up with Tosh on a case that “will test their fragile new partnership”.

The series takes in a London gangland murder, sinister animal deaths and old family relationships.

Shetland is based on the characters created by author Ann Cleeves in the series of books by the same name.

