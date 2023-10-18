News

NorthLink cancels Thursday’s sailings

Shetland Times October 18, 2023 0
NorthLink has cancelled all of its sailings tomorrow (Thursday) in anticipation of poor conditions as a result of Storm Babet.

Earlier this week, the ferry operator warned there would be disruption to some services with the “high probability” of cancellations on Thursday and Friday.

This morning, they announced that Thursdays sailings are cancelled with a decision yet to be made for Friday.

This afternoon Hjaltland will sail for Aberdeen from Lerwick at the earlier time of 2pm – three-and-a-half hours earlier than scheduled.

Her arrival in Kirkwall is expected at 7pm and she will depart again at 8pm.

Northbound, Hrossey will now leave Aberdeen an hour earlier at 6pm instead of the scheduled 7pm sailing.

