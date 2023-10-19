Energy giant nominated for awards

News

Kevin Craigens October 19, 2023
This aerial view of the Viking Energy windfarm development from around 2,000 feet looks north east, and gives an overall idea of the scale of the development, with the lochs of Truggles Water, Maa Water and Lamba Water in the foreground. Photo: John Coutts

SSE Renewables has been nominated for two awards relating to work at the Viking Energy windfarm.

The energy giant is up for an award in the sustainable development and also in the best community engagement strategy categories.

The awards, organised by Scottish Renewables, celebrate organisations, people and projects nationally going above and beyond to make a real difference to the health, wealth and wellbeing of Scotland.

Environmental site manager at Viking Energy, David McGinty, said it was an honour to be nominated.

Mr McGinty said: “We are already seeing the reformation of active peatland in areas completed in 2021/2022. The programme of works will continue in 2024/2025 and will be monitored throughout the lifetime of the windfarm.”

