Scottish Water staff vote to strike

October 20, 2023 0
Staff at Scotland’s national water supplier have voted to go on strike in a row over pay and conditions.

Scottish Water staff voted overwhelmingly to walk out after talks with bosses reached an impasse.

Union Unison accused the company of acting like “Victorian mill owners” and said its bosses were withholding information from trade unions.

Staff want an improved cost of living pay offer, as well as a new pay and grade structure.

“This overwhelming vote for strike action is a reflection of how staff feel they are being treated,” Unison organiser Emma Phillips said.

The result of the ballot to strike was 86 per cent for the action.

A meeting is due to be held next week to try to prevent the strike.

